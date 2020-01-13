SCOTUS Rejects Appeal in Michelle Carter Texting-Suicide Case
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal brought by Michelle Carter, who sent her boyfriend text messages and phone calls urging him to kill himself. Carter is serving a 15-month sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Evidence at Carter’s Massachusetts trial revealed that she sent text messages in the days leading up to Roy’s suicide, encouraging him to follow through with his plan. She also spoke with him twice on the phone on the day he took his life. Text messages between then-17-year-old Carter and her friend reveal that she told Roy to get back in his carbon-monoxide-filled truck after he became frightened and climbed out. Prosecutors said that Carter coerced Roy to kill himself by repeatedly telling him to “just do it” and that “the time (was) right.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741