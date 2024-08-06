Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Delay Trump Hush-Money Sentencing
‘DENIED’
The Supreme Court rejected a Republican-led bid to delay the sentencing of former President Donald Trump for his felony conviction in New York. In a brief order handed down on Monday, the high court rejected a bid led by Missouri after the Supreme Court established limited presidential immunity on July 1. The justices rejected the lawsuit without comment, but the order did note that conservative justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed the case to move forward. Trump, who was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. Judge Juan Merchan later pushed back his sentencing hearing after the monumental Supreme Court decision on July 1 which found that presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts taken while in office. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed the suit against the state of New York, accusing the state’s “Soros-backed prosecutors” of “election interference,” and was supported by several other Republican state attorneys general from Alaska, Florida, Iowa, and Montana. “Instead of letting presidential candidates campaign on their own merits, radical progressives in New York are trying to rig the 2024 election by waging a direct attack on our democratic process,” Bailey said in a statement.