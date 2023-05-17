Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
DENIED
A year after issuing a major ruling that expanded the scope of the Second Amendment, the Supreme Court signaled there may be limits to its opposition to gun control. The court on Wednesday shot down a request from gun rights activists to block state and local bans on the sale of assault rifles in Illinois, allowing the bans to remain in place while legal battles proceed in lower courts, CNN reported. It’s unknown how the justices voted individually in the case. The court’s decision comes a year after its ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which curtailed states’ authority to regulate firearms and established a nationwide right for Americans to tote their guns in public. Plaintiffs in the case contend that the Bruen ruling nullifies the Illinois bans, an argument the state denies.