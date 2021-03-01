Trump Ally Sidney Powell Loses Final Shot at Overturning Election
SEE YA
“The petitions for writs of mandamus are denied,” said Monday’s ruling. And with that, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump-allied lawyer Sidney Powell’s last remaining attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election by challenging the results in Arizona and Wisconsin.
The decision comes a day after former President Donald Trump lied to a crowd at CPAC, insisting that he in fact defeated President Joe Biden in November. Powell, who has based her arguments on roundly debunked conspiracy theories, is no stranger to losing: The lawyer who vowed her “elite strike force” would once and for all expose the laughable claims of voter fraud relentlessly pushed by former President Donald Trump has failed in court on every single one of her so-called “kraken” lawsuits. She is now facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over her claims, and is also named as a defendant in a $2.7 billion defamation suit from Smartmatic, a competing voting machine company, for “inventing” a false narrative about the election.