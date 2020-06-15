SCOTUS: Employers Cannot Fire Individuals for Being LGBTQ+

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that LGBTQ+ employees are protected under federal employment discrimination laws, making it illegal for employers to fire them based on their sexual orientation.

“An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII,” the Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing the 6-3 majority opinion.

“Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” the ruling states.

The majority opinion was led by Justice Gorsuch, and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Ginsburg, Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan. Justice Alito filed a dissenting opinion, which Justice Thomas joined. Justice Kavanaugh filed a separate dissent.

Behind the scenes, the court consolidated three LGBT equality cases into one decision. The Bostock decision wrapped in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, in which the city of Philadelphia stopped working with Catholic Social Services because of that organization’s refusal to place foster children with qualified same-sex couples.