Trump Administration Rolls Back Affordable Care Act Protections for Transgender People

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The Trump administration finalized a rule Friday that would roll back protections within the Affordable Care Act for transgender people. The change eliminates nondiscrimination protections for bias against those who identify with a gender that does not correspond to the one they were assigned at birth. Democrats attempted to block the change, arguing it would diminish healthcare access in the middle of a global pandemic, to no avail. Advocates were quick to point out that the change stung especially in June, when LGBTQ Pride celebrations typically occur.