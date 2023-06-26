Supreme Court Says Louisiana Can Add a 2nd Majority-Black Congressional District
DISCRIMINATORY
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Louisiana can redraw its congressional map to reflect the demographics of its constituents more accurately. There were no dissents to the ruling. Louisiana officials were sued in 2022 for the state’s Republican-passed congressional map that made only one of its six drawn districts majority Black, despite about one-third of the state’s population being Black. The decision comes just weeks after a similar—yet surprising—ruling from the Supreme Court, which ordered Alabama’s districts to be redrawn to better represent its Black voters. Both maps were challenged on the basis of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices that discriminate by race. The court had allowed Louisiana’s unlawful and discriminatory maps to stand during the 2022 midterm elections.