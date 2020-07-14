Supreme Court Rules Trump Administration Can Carry Out First Federal Execution in 17 Years
The Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to carry out the first federal execution since 2003. Convicted killer Daniel Lewis Lee was scheduled to receive a lethal dose of the powerful sedative pentobarbital Monday—but a court order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan prevented his execution. The Supreme Court has reversed the lower court decision with a 5-4 vote, writing in an unsigned opinion that “executions may proceed as planned.” The four liberal justices dissented, according to the Associated Press. The execution is now scheduled for Tuesday morning, but Lee’s lawyers have insisted the execution can’t go ahead after midnight Monday. Lee was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell. If it goes ahead, it will be the first federal execution since Louis Jones was killed in 2003 for the 1995 murder of a young woman soldier.