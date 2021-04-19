Supreme Court Signals It May Restrict Green-Card Applications for Migrants From Countries in Crisis

Read it at Bloomberg
On Monday, U.S. Supreme Court justices indicated that they will likely block a motion to grant permanent residency to thousands of migrants who have temporary legal status in the U.S. because their home countries are dangerous due to natural disasters, civil war, or other “extraordinary” conditions. As the legal arguments were read by phone on Monday morning, justices signaled that they interpret federal immigration law as not supportive of giving these migrants permanent residency. Currently, migrants from countries with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) can be legally employed and are protected from deportation, but courts have been split on whether they can apply for green cards without first leaving the U.S. and then applying to return.