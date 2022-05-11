Supreme Court Still Only Has Alito’s Abortion Opinion Circulating
The Supreme Court is set to gather Thursday for the first time since the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, and Politico revealed Wednesday that no dissenting draft opinions have been put forward to challenge Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion on abortion rights. The three dissenting liberals have yet to respond in writing with a rebuttal, which Politico speculates is why there hasn’t been a second draft from Alito. It is unclear if Justice John Roberts, whose name was not on Alito’s opinion, will join the dissenting liberal justices regarding the Mississippi abortion case currently before the court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The nine justices will meet on Thursday as an internal investigation into who leaked the draft continues.