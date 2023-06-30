Supreme Court Devastates 40 Million Student Borrowers

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden’s signature initiative to cancel student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans.

The Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Student Act of 2003 (HEROES) program would have forgiven eligible borrowers of up to $20,000 each, costing some $400 billion overall, but it was blocked by an appeals court in October.

The justices split the decision 6-3, with the conservative majority saying the president—and his secretary of education—do not have the authority to unilaterally act without congressional approval.

“The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion. “It does not. We hold today that the Act allows the Secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, not to rewrite that statute from the ground up.”

In her dissent for the court’s liberal wing, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that striking down loan forgiveness would mean usurping congressional and executive branch power to make national policy.

“Congress authorized the forgiveness plan (among many other actions); the Secretary put it in place; and the President would have been accountable for its success or failure,” she wrote. “But this Court today decides that some 40 million Americans will not receive the benefits the plan provides, because (so says the Court) that assistance is too ‘significant.’”

Indeed, Kagan argued, “The Court’s first overreach in this case is deciding it at all.”

Unsurprisingly, reaction among pols was mixed and hewed closely to party lines.

On the right, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) applauded the end to “a massive giveaway to the wealthy, who benefited disproportionately from Biden’s scheme.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted that her constituents “should not be forced to pay for coastal elites to get their PhD in gender studies.”

Across the aisle, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) posted on Twitter, “Let me be clear: @POTUS had the authority to cancel student loan debt. This is a terrible decision and we will fight back.” And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote, “This disappointing and cruel student debt ruling shows the callousness of the MAGA Republican-controlled Supreme Court. The fight will not end here. The Biden administration has remaining legal routes to provide broad-based student debt cancellation.”

The ruling came a day after the conservative-majority court struck down affirmative action admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, calling them racially biased.