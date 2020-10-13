Supreme Court Strikes Down Democrats’ Emoluments Suit Against Trump
IT’S OVER
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday against a Democrat-led revival of a lawsuit arguing that President Trump had violated the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause, which prevents a sitting president from accepting gifts from other heads of state. The case, which dates back more than two years, began when a report surfaced in 2018 that the Chinese government gave an Indonesian Trump-branded hospitality project $500 million in loans, therefore profiting the president’s private businesses. In the case’s most recent iteration, 215 congressional Democrats appealed to the Supreme Court seeking judicial relief for the case. Without comment, the Supreme Court justices upheld a previous U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that the matter was a political dispute not fit for the courts.