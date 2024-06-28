MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon will have to report to jail on Monday after the nation’s highest court declined to indulge his pleas for a last-minute reprieve.

Bannon, 70, was sentenced to four months in jail in 2022 for contempt of Congress after he blew off a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has spent two years since then trying every avenue of appeal, arguing that he was only following the advice of his lawyer, who told him then-President Donald Trump had evoked executive privilege. (Multiple courts ruled that there was no executive privilege since Trump had already left office.)

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected his bid to delay his sentence while he appeals the conviction.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered Bannon to report to jail by July 1 after his appeal in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals failed. He nevertheless vowed to go to the Supreme Court, who shut him down in one sentence.

“The application for release pending appeal presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the court is denied,” it said.

NBC News reported that Bannon has already been assigned an inmate number by the federal Bureau of Prisons: 05635-509.

His sentence will overlap with that of former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who started his four-month jail stint in March after being convicted on the same charges as Bannon.