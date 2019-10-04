Supreme Court to Hear Louisiana Abortion Case

CHEAT SHEET
The Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to hear an abortion case regarding a Louisiana law that could leave the state with only one doctor in a single clinic able to provide the service, the high court announced on Friday. The ruling is expected in June and may significantly reshape the constitutional principles governing American abortion rights. In 2016, the Supreme Court struck down a similar Texas law in a 5 to 3 decision after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. In the years since, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh have joined the high court.