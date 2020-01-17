Supreme Court to Review Obamacare Birth Control Mandate
The Supreme Court announced Friday that it would revisit the issue of whether employers must guarantee birth control coverage to their employees, Politico reports. The provision, which requires employer-sponsored health plans to cover contraception at no personal cost, will be reviewed a third time—with justices to determine whether the requirement violates religious freedom laws and whether proposed exemptions pushed by the Trump administration can stand. The Obama administration had initially put the rule in place, but offered a workaround for religious groups that would make the government guarantee birth control for employees. However, the Trump administration wants to increase the number of workplaces that can opt out of the requirement altogether.