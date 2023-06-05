CHEAT SHEET
    Supreme Court to Weigh in on ‘Trump Too Small’ Trademark

    SMALL HANDS

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands.

    Jim Young/Reuters

    Steve Elster, a California employment lawyer and progressive political activist, has been trying to trademark the phrase “Trump too small” to put on t-shirts since 2018. On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to consider whether or not he’ll be able to do so. The phrase stemmed from a ridiculous exchange between Donald Trump and Marco Rubio in a 2016 primary debate, in which Rubio mocked Trump for having small hands. “And you know what they say about guys with small hands,” Rubio said, prompting Trump to insist “there’s no problem” there. Elster, who wants to keep the joke going, had his initial trademark claim rejected after it was determined he would need Trump’s written consent. In 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled against the trademark office, but Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar then requested the Supreme Court hear the case.

