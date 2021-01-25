Supreme Court Tosses Emoluments Lawsuits Against Trump
DISMISSED
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two lawsuits claiming former President Donald Trump illegally profited from his presidency. The lawsuits, which were dismissed as moot since Trump is no longer in office, alleged the former president’s business dealings violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause banning sitting presidents from receiving financial benefits from foreign or domestic governments. A lower court ruling had previously allowed the lawsuits, which claimed Trump improperly benefited from government officials who stayed at his hotels, to go forward. The Supreme Court tossed the lower court ruling and directed appeals courts in New York and Richmond, Virginia, to dismiss the suits as moot since Trump is no longer a sitting president.