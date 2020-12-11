Supreme Court Chooses Democracy Over Chaos and Tosses Texas’ Bonkers Election Challenge

The United States Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn the results of the November presidential election in favor of Donald Trump late Friday.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,” the majority opinion read. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

All three justices Trump appointed to the court joined the majority opinion and rejected the suit. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, arguing that the court should hear the suit.

More than 100 Republican lawmakers had joined the lawsuit, as had 17 other states and the president himself. Thus far, all the suits attempting to subvert the certified outcome of the election by alleging widespread voter fraud have failed. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the election. Trump’s administration has authorized the transition of power to the upcoming Biden presidency, but the commander-in-chief himself has refused to concede.