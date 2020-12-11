Two Fake States Want to Join Texas’ Bonkers Supreme Court Election Lawsuit
WE’VE JUMPED THE KRAKEN
An attorney purporting to represent “New Nevada” and “New California” filed a typo-laden Supreme Court brief Friday in support of the Republican effort to overturn the election outcomes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia.
Robert Thomas, a California-licensed lawyer residing in the Nevada town of Pahrump, seems largely uninterested in backing up Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s arguments about the unconstitutionality of election procedures in the four swing states that sealed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Instead, he devotes most of his friend-of-the-court brief to attacking Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, to whose name he repeatedly and inexplicably appends an “e,” along with election authorities in Las Vegas. Thomas launched the New Nevada State Movement in January, according to the Pahrump Valley Times.
President Trump, 17 states and a staggering 126 Republican members of Congress have all filed briefs in support of Texas’ improbable lawsuit.