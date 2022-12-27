CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Supreme Court Upholds Strict Pandemic-Era Border Law
CRUEL
Read it at CBS News
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to uphold the pandemic-era Title 42 border policy in a win for Republican-led states who fought to keep the Biden administration from ending a policy enacted under President Trump. The policy allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border and has been used to justify the expulsion of 2.5 million migrants without allowing them to request asylum, even though that’s a standard upheld by American and international refugee laws. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claimed the law, which was first implemented in March 2020, was enacted to slow the spread of COVID, although with limited scientific rationale.