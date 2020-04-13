CHEAT SHEET
Supreme Court Will Hear Trump Tax-Return Oral Arguments by Phone
Read it at CNN
The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it will hear oral arguments in several cases next month via telephone conference. The court is expected to hear arguments in the six-day period in May, which included cases regarding President Donald Trump’s financial documents, religious freedom, and the Electoral College. The announcement comes after the Supreme Court decided to close its doors in adherence to the federal social-distancing guidelines. “In keeping with public-health guidance in response to COVID-19, the justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” the court said in a statement but did not provide additional details about how the cases will be heard, or whether a videoconference option will be available.