Supreme Court Will Take Up Dispute Over Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Records in March 2020

The Supreme Court will hear cases involving the disclosure of President Trump’s financial records in March 2020, the high court announced on Friday. According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court justices will hear arguments from Trump’s legal team as to why the president’s tax, bank, and financial records should be kept private and why subpoenas for the records should not be upheld—despite the decision of lower courts. The Manhattan district attorney and three Democratic-led congressional committees have won cases allowing them to obtain records from accounting firm Mazars USA and banks Deutsche Bank and Capital One.