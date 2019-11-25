END OF THE ROAD?
Supreme Court Won’t Hear ‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed’s Appeal for New Murder Trial
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, a Maryland man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in a case made famous by the hit podcast “Serial.” Syed, 39, is currently serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling his ex-girlfriend and fellow high-school classmate, 17-year-old Hae Min Lee, and burying her body in a Baltimore park. In March, a Maryland court denied a new trial for the 39-year-old, despite his lawyers’ argument that his trial attorneys failed to investigate an alibi witness—thus violating his right to competent legal representation. In 2014, the podcast “Serial” revealed new information about the case and Syed’s defense, prompting an investigation into the trial and renewed court proceedings. “We’re deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court is not taking this case,” C. Justin Brown, Syed’s attorney, said on Monday. “But by no means is this the end."