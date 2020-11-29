A Knife Is a Perfect Gift. They’re on Sale (and Ship Free) at Sur La Table

Take up to 55% off everything at Sur La Table and knives ship free, too.

From a Global anniversary set, to a Zwilling Chef’s knife, Sur La Table carries some of our favorite cutlery, and they have a ton on sale.

Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.

If you know someone who even remotely enjoys cooking, a knife is an excellent present. At Sur La Table not only do they ship free, but they are also on sale at up to 50% off. Choose between a set of steak knives, a do-it-all set, or just one or two on their own. Whatever you buy, they’re guaranteed to love it.

Global 3-Piece Anniversary Set Down from $360 Buy at Sur La Table $ 136 Free Shipping

Zwilling Pro Chef’s Knife and Paring Knife Down From $235 Buy at Sur La Table $ 100 Free Shipping

Miyabi Hibana Chef’s Knife Down From $215 Buy at Sur La Table $ 150 Free Shipping

Stainless Steak Knife Set Down From $200 Buy at Sur La Table $ 104 Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.