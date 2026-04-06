Surfer Bitten by Shark Reveals How He Escaped

The Supreme Court paved the way for the dismissal of the conviction against Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to the president has already served a four-month sentence for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to the investigation into the attack on January 6. But the Trump administration told the country’s highest court that it was in the “interests of justice” for his conviction to be dismissed. The Supreme Court’s decision overturned an appeals court decision to uphold his conviction. In February, Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the Supreme Court to remand the case to the lower court for dismissal. The court’s decision was announced in a brief two-sentence order on Monday that sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit “for further consideration in light of the pending motion to dismiss the indictment.” Bannon, a key MAGA architect and right-wing podcaster, was convicted by a jury in July 2022 after he refused to testify before the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The Daily Beast reached out to Bannon as well as the Justice Department for comment on the Supreme Court’s order.
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- 1SCOTUS Backs Trump's Jailed MAGA ArchitectMOVE TO DISMISSThe Supreme Court threw out the lower court’s decision to uphold his conviction.
- 2Surfer Bitten by Shark Reveals How He EscapedBLOODY NIGHTMAREThe 16-year-old was far from shore when the beast knocked him off his board.
Shop with ScoutedLyma’s Home Laser Makes a Strong Case for Moving Beyond LEDMAJOR LASERBy focusing on cellular activation rather than skin injury, Lyma’s laser device offers a more advanced approach to at-home beauty tech.
- 3Pilot Lands on Busy Highway After Engine TroubleDECISIVE ACTIONThe pilot, 65, managed to land the plane safely... on a busy interstate highway.
- 4Desperate Search Underway for Woman Reported Lost at SeaHOLIDAY FROM HELLHe said he was forced to “paddle the vessel to shore” after she went overboard while clutching the boat’s keys.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Flight Aborts Over Pacific Ocean After Terrifying EmergencyMID AIR PANICQantas Flight QF7 was four hours into a 17-hour journey.
- 6‘SNL U.K.’ Struggles to Land With Viewers as Ratings DropNO LAUGHING MATTERThe show has seen a significant drop in ratings since its debut last month.
- 7Study Reveals Which State Has the Best and Worst TippersA LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRAThings look decidedly tougher for waiting staff out west.
- 8Top Putin Commander Dies in Mysterious Plane CrashMALFUNCTIONAlexander Otroshchenko was among the 30 victims in Crimea.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 9Passengers Evacuate as Ship Gets Stuck at ‘Cast Away’ IslandWILSON!The anchor got stuck in a coral reef.
- 10Footage Shows Tanker Truck Burst Into Flames After CollisionINFERNOThe driver was left with serious burns after the horrifying incident.
Surfer Bitten by Shark Reveals How He Escaped
A surfer has revealed the moment a shark grabbed his foot, leaving him with a bloodied ankle. Lone surfer Oliver Tokic-Bensley, 16, was more than 100 yards from the coast in Middleton, South Australia, when it hit him, knocking him off his board. After the contact, he paddled for shore, but the apex predator’s fin disappeared from view under the waves, 9News Australia reports. He said he was “sitting on my board waiting for a wave to come and something just came and grabbed my foot.” He continued, “I fell into the water with it and then maybe five meters in front of me there was a little fin that popped up, and I just hopped on my board and legged it back to the beach.” “It was pretty frantic,” he said. “There were no waves to catch at the time it got me so I just had to paddle.” “I think the movement of his foot and maybe the murky water, the shark mistimed the hit,” his father, Andrew Bensley, said. “If it was a little bit up he definitely would have lost his foot. Based on the size of the teeth it was a reasonable-sized shark.”
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Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.
Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.
Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.
A pilot landed a light aircraft in the middle of a highway after experiencing mid-air engine trouble. The daring maneuver unfolded in front of stunned motorists on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. “It was an Easter miracle,” said witness Victor Machese. The pilot, a 65-year-old man, was headed from Solberg Airport in New Jersey to Indiana when he became concerned about the engine. ABC7 New York reported that transmissions from the cockpit showed that he was reluctant to go wheels down on the road, but decided to do so because he knew he couldn’t reach the next airport. Police said the Michigan native got the 1995 Commander 114B down safely. Motorists watched in awe and recorded the spectacle on their mobile phones. Machese was full of praise for the pilot. “He landed in two lanes. His wings were literally from almost the center median to the grass on the other side, and like I said, he didn’t look like he was freaking out, he was just looking straight ahead,” he said. The pilot had a 34-year-old passenger on board. No one was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration and state police are investigating.
Authorities in the Bahamas are searching for an American woman reported missing after her husband told police she was swept away during an evening dinghy ride. The couple, both U.S. citizens, departed Hope Town around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday aboard an 8-foot-long, hard-bottom dinghy bound for Elbow Cay. According to a Facebook post from the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Sunday, the man’s wife “fell overboard with the boat keys, causing the vessel’s engine to shut off.” The statement adds that “strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her,” and that the man “then paddled the vessel to shore.” The woman’s husband managed to reach Marsh Harbour Boat Yard, on a neighboring island, near 4 a.m. Sunday, alerting someone there who contacted authorities. A search involving police, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and Hope Town Fire & Rescue remains ongoing as of Monday morning. The FBI and U.S. Embassy in Nassau have not yet commented on the case.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
A long-haul flight was forced to turn around just four hours into the journey due to a medical emergency on board. Qantas Flight QF7, en route from Sydney, Australia, to Dallas, Texas, was abruptly halted over the North Fiji Basin when crew members decided that a passenger required urgent medical attention on the ground. The pilots surveyed the situation, dumped fuel into the ocean and cut short what was supposed to be a 17-hour journey, one of the longest nonstop passenger routes in the world. The double-decker A380 jet landed at Sydney Airport late Sunday evening, and the stricken passenger was rushed to the hospital. At the time of writing, the onward journey still hasn’t reached Dallas. “Our crew provided immediate medical assistance onboard and made the decision to return to Sydney to ensure the passenger could receive the necessary care,” a spokesperson said. Some flyers faced delays of 24 hours or more, the International Business Times reported. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and are working to rebook them on alternative flights as quickly as possible,” the statement continued. There has been no update on the ill passenger’s health. “Really hoping the person who had the medical emergency is okay,” Australian Olympic diver Sam Fricker, who was one of the passengers, wrote on social media.
The British spin-off of Saturday Night Live has seen a dramatic drop in viewership since its launch in March. The third episode of SNL U.K. drew an audience that was 36 percent smaller than the second episode, and had 42 percent fewer viewers than the debut featuring SNL’s American comedy legend Tina Fey. As the show tries to get off the ground, new ratings data shows stiff competition. In the 10 p.m. Saturday night time slot, Channel 4’s Bill Bailey: Thoughtifier and Top of the Pops 1989 on BBC 2 both notched double the audience of the sketch-comedy show. However, as Variety noted, those two competing programs are on free-to-air channels, unlike Sky. But, among the line-up at Sky, SNL U.K. was the most-watched content on Saturday. Just like its American predecessor, SNL U.K. fuses sketch comedy and political satire. At the end of the cold open, the actors shout, “live from London it’s Saturday night,” replicating the iconic catch phrase from New York. After Tina Fey hosted the first show in London, Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan took his turn, followed by English actor Riz Ahmed. Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will host the next episode of the show, which will air on April 25.
Diners in Delaware appear to be the nation’s most generous tippers, while customers in California are the most miserly, according to a new analysis of dining trends at more than 164,000 restaurants across the United States. Toast, a Boston-based restaurant-tech company, found that people eating out in the First State had an average tipping percentage of 21.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 21.1 percent the previous quarter. California retained its status as the country’s stingiest gratuity giver, at 17.2 percent, unchanged from the previous year. Delaware is joined at the top by West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Indiana, with California joined at the bottom by D.C., and Washington state. The broader data shows tipping habits have flatlined nationally, remaining at 19.2 percent between the third and fourth quarters of 2025, suggesting that despite growing complaints about “tipflation” and rising unaffordability, Americans’ generosity at the register is holding steady.
A top Russian military leader has died in a plane crash in Russian-occupied Crimea. Alexander Otroshchenko, commander of the 45th Army of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense, was among the 30 people who died when an An-26 military transport plane crashed into a cliff on March 31. The cause of the crash remains unclear, with Russia’s Defense Ministry stating that the plane experienced a technical malfunction. The BBC Russian Service first reported that Otroshchenko, who was involved in Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Russian operations in Syria, was believed to have been among those who had died in the crash. Several other Northern Fleet officers are also believed to be among the 23 passengers and seven crew members who died. The An-26 military transport plane was performing a scheduled flight close to where the fleet is based, and there was no indication that the aircraft had come under fire as part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. An-26s have been involved in several incidents over the years, including a training flight crash in northeastern Ukraine in 2020 that killed 26 people.
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Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
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Thirty passengers were rushed to safety when a cruise ship ran aground off the island where the film Cast Away was made. The movie stars Tom Hanks as Chuck Noland, a businessman who was stranded on a Pacific island after a plane crash. It was shot at Monuriki Island in the South Pacific, where a real-life cruise ship got stuck in the reef on Sunday. Passengers and non-essential crew on the MV Fiji Princess, operated by Blue Lagoon Cruises, were taken to safety by a second vessel. No one was injured. The company told USA Today that a “severe squall,” or sudden increase in wind, caused the anchor to drift into nearby coral and get stuck. Experts are now working to salvage the 182-foot ship, but the weather has so far hampered efforts. “The immediate priority for all involved is to reduce and/or eliminate any environmental risk and to finalize a plan to recover the ship, noting that the current weather forecast is not in our favor,” Blue Lagoon Cruises said.
Flames engulfed a tanker truck in Fort Worth, Texas, sending dark smoke skyward after the 18-wheeler crashed, toppled utility lines, and ignited beside a Valero filling station. Footage showed the cab consumed by orange fire as the rig sat crumpled along the roadway, its 9,000-gallon load leaking across the pavement. A spokesperson for the city’s fire department said the blaze erupted shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when fallen wires ignited the spreading fuel. “The driver of the 18-wheeler was trying to do everything he could to keep the gas from draining into the parking lot of the Valero gas station when it lit off,” Trojacek said. The trucker was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, having suffered severe burns in the aftermath of the collision. Crews attempted to douse the wreckage for hours, spreading sand to help soak up the leaking fuel, and were finally able to clear the site by 7 a.m. Local resident Bailey Moss recalled hearing “a loud crash” and looking out to see that the fire had “spread quickly.” Moss added that “you could feel the heat even from a distance,” and that it was “pretty intense.”