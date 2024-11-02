Surfer Loses Part of His Leg After Shark Attack in Hawaii

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Losing weight is challenging—but finding the right resource to support your journey is another headache in itself. From exorbitant prices to restrictive and ineffective protocols, the diet industry lacks solutions that make meaningful differences at a reasonable price. If you’re ready to embrace a healthier lifestyle, Simple can help you improve without breaking the bank or altering your lifestyle dramatically.
Simple is an innovative, AI-powered app that offers personalized coaching to empower you to make smarter wellness decisions. Leveraging a safe, expert-backed scientific method, Simple guides you through the process of losing weight with a focus on long-term well-being.
The Simple process begins with a survey about your goals, preferences and past weight loss experiences, which is used to build a personalized plan that aligns with your lifestyle. Once you’ve signed up, Simple provides access to tools like food logging, nutritional scanning, and daily workout plans. Simple also emphasizes intermittent fasting, so the app includes a tracker to ensure you’re cutting back on calories in a safe way.
To make things even easier, Simple also features Avo, an AI-powered wellness assistant that instantly answers your questions. In other words, you’ll have a 24/7 resource to turn to for healthy recipe ideas, workout suggestions, and more. As you interact with Avo, it better understands your preferences, ensuring its advice is tailored specifically to your needs.
Best of all, Simple offers affordable subscriptions so you can reap its benefits without blowing your budget. Sign up using the code BFCM70, and you’ll even get an extra 70 percent off your plan!