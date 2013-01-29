Surfer Rides 100-Foot Wave

That wave sounds gnarly, brah. Surfer Garrett McNamara has reportedly broken a world record by riding a 100-foot wave. McNamara says he caught the massive wave off the coast of Nazaré, Portugal. The claim must still be verified, but if it is confirmed, then McNamara will have broken his own world record. He set the previous record in 2011 when he surfed a 90-foot wave, also in Nazaré. At the time, a fellow surfer said, “Everything was perfect, the weather, the waves ... Most people would be scared, but Garrett was controlling everything in the critical part of the wave. It was an inspiring ride by an inspiring surfer.”