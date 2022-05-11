CHEAT SHEET
Surfside Condo Collapse Families Win Massive Settlement
Relatives of those killed in the 2021 condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, have reached a $997 million settlement. Family members of the 98 victims of the collapse brought the case against the building’s insurers, an engineering firm, and developers of a nearby condo. The settlement is higher than most lawyers initially expected, though it is still pending final approval and how much money each individual plaintiff will receive has not yet been decided. Overall, the settlement amount is staggering, Judge Michael A. Hanzman of the Circuit Court in Miami-Dade County said: “I’m shocked by this result—I think it’s fantastic… This is a recovery that is far in excess of what I had anticipated.”