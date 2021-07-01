Surfside Condo Search Halted Over Urgent Fears Rest of Building Could Topple
‘ON STAND-BY’
Ever since the 13-story Surfside condo complex collapsed early last Thursday morning, rescuers have been working around the clock in a desperate attempt to find any survivors in the rubble. But the Miami Herald reports that work stopped early this Thursday as workers voiced their urgent concerns that the rest of the building could crumble. The Herald reports that, in the early hours of this morning, workers heard noises that sparked fears that the remaining building was moving. People were then immediately pulled back from the area. “It’s on stand-by right now,” one officer is reported to have said. President Joe Biden is due to fly into arrive South Florida this morning to visit the site. So far, officials say 18 people have been found dead and another 145 remain missing.