Surgeon General Jerome Adams Pleads: Wear a Mask to Save my Mom
COVER UP
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams made a personal plea Sunday morning on Fox News, pleading with Americans to wear face coverings to save his mother.
“Wearing a mask … will protect my mother and you,” Adams said, marking a change in messaging from the Trump White House. “My mother is in the hospital right now. I want people to understand that if cases and hospitalizations continue to go up, not only will it hurt our ability to care for COVID patients, but if someone is having a baby, they may not be able to get a bed. If someone is having a heart attack or potential stroke like my mother, they may not be able to get a bed.”
Adams also said that his spouse was recently hospitalized. “My wife was just in the hospital due to cancer treatment complications,” he tweeted on Thanksgiving. “My mom was admitted last night with a hip fracture & possible stroke. Thanks to all who kept a hospital bed open for my loved ones by following #COVID19 precautions and getting your #flu shot. It matters.”