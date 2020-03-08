Surgeon General to Jake Tapper: Trump Is ‘Healthier’ Than I Am
After Surgeon General Jerome Adams advised on State of the Union Sunday morning that older Americans and those with underlying medical issues should “think very carefully” before taking long flights or going into big crowds, CNN host Jake Tapper reminded him that all three men currently running for president—Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump—fall into that at least one if not both of those categories. “Should those three stop traveling? Should they stop holding rallies?” Tapper asked.
Without answering that question directly, Adams told Tapper that he has been reminding President Trump to wash his hands frequently. “But speaking of being at risk, the president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than what I am,” the surgeon general, who is in his mid-40s, insisted.
Later in the interview, Adams refused to give Tapper even a “rough estimate” of how many Americans have been tested for coronavirus to date before signing off with the words, “Facts over fear, Jake.”