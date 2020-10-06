Surgeon General Cited by Honolulu Police for Violating Coronavirus Restrictions
ABOVE THE LAW
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was cited in Hawaii for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions after he entered a park in Oahu late August that was closed due to the virus, court records show. Adams had flown to Hawaii to help Gov. David Ige with coronavirus efforts and had been taking photos in Kualoa Regional Park, Axios reports. The Aug. 23 citation says that Adams “did not know the parks were closed and could not be there.” Honolulu’s coronavirus citations are punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine if a person is found guilty, although hundreds of cases have been dismissed. Relative to other Trump administration officials’ defiance of coronavirus guidelines, Adams’ offense is minor but he joins a long list of officials who have not followed CDC, state and local guidelines that the American public is expected to follow.