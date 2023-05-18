Surging Newsmax Crows About Beating CNN in Ratings
‘IT HAPPENED AGAIN’
MAGA channel Newsmax, which is currently experiencing a surge in viewers thanks largely to right-wing anger over Fox News firing Tucker Carlson, has beaten CNN in several head-to-head ratings matchups over the past few days. And, of course, they want everyone to know about it. On Friday night, CNN fell to fourth place in total primetime viewership, drawing an overall audience of just 335,000 compared to Newsmax’s 357,000. The embarrassment continued on Tuesday evening when CNN lost in total viewership to the pro-Trump network in both the 7 and 8 p.m. hours. (CNN, however, did easily outpace Newsmax in the key advertising demographic of viewers ages 25-54 on Sunday and Tuesday nights.) Fox News continues to suffer a drop in primetime ratings as well, with the 8 p.m. hour previously manned by Carlson pulling in roughly half of his previous audience. Throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday, Newsmax ran several segments crowing about their ratings lead over CNN, complete with on-air graphics. “CNN, you know, nobody’s watching them,” host Bianca de la Garza snarked on Thursday. “It happened again. Newsmax has crushed them during Tuesday night’s programming. You can see the Nielsen data, but we know you're loving Rob Schmitt Tonight and Eric Bolling: The Balance. Makes sense to me!” CNN had already been dealing with sagging ratings, but has seemingly experienced an additional viewer backlash after last week’s disastrous town hall with former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Newsmax host Eric Bolling’s show once again outdrew Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night, pulling in 587,000 to the CNN anchor’s 562,000 viewers, although Cooper nearly won the hour in the key demographic. Nevertheless, expect the gloating to continue.