Surprise Dem Rockets Into 2028 Presidential Lead

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shot up the rankings to become the new favorite to be the next presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

The New York representative now sits at 19 percent on Kalshi, edging out Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff at 17 percent and longtime favorite California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is now given a 13 percent chance of becoming the Democratic nominee in 2028.

Newsom’s odds of being the nominee were as high as 36.7 percent in December, when the 58-year-old frequently went viral for mocking the president’s chaotic Truth Social-posting style. The millennials AOC, 36, and Ossoff, 39, began gaining significant ground over the summer.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has risen in Kalshi's rankings to become the Democratic favorite for 2028. Kalshi

The frontrunners are followed by last cycle’s nominee, Kamala Harris, who sits at nine percent; Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly at five percent; former DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 4.7 percent; Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at 4.6 percent; and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and ex-Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, who both sit at 3.5 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez has not confirmed that she is running for president. Asked directly by ABC’s Jonathan Karl on August 9, she initially answered, “I’m focused on winning the midterms. I’m running for Congress right now.”

However, when pressed further, she added: “I haven’t ruled out the possibility.”

The Bronx-born lawmaker has also left open the possibility of challenging Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer in a 2028 primary instead of pushing for the Oval Office. Asked about a Senate run, she said this month, “Anything is possible at this juncture.”

Vice President JD Vance is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2028. Kalshi

Vice President JD Vance, 42, is the favorite to win the Republican Party’s nomination on Kalshi at 43 percent. Secretary of State is in a distant second at 23 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will be termed out in January, who is at five percent.

AOC has already taken some shots at her possible Republican contender, saying last month that she hopes Vance is at the top of the GOP’s 2028 ticket.