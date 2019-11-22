If you’ve been stockpiling a list of everything you’d buy from Kate Spade if only they were on sale, you can stop reading and dive right in to the Surprise Sale here. If you don’t understand the magnitude of what’s going on, it's Kate Spade's biggest Surprise Sale of the year, so let's get you up to speed.
The Surprise Sale has hundreds of limited availability products on sale at steep discounts–most are 75% off. Not sure where to start? There are bags, like the gorgeous Cameron Convertible Crossbody, in trendy colors like icy lavender and cherrywood. It’s originally $249 but is on sale for $79. There is jewelry, like this timeless Ring It Up pave bracelet (holiday party, here you come!) discounted to $29 from $79. There is clothing – in season clothing – like this suprisingly unbulky parka, dropped from $798 to $289. And if you need gifts, how about these timeless leather gloves (touch screen friendly) cut from $108 to $49?
If you want to save more, peep the Daily Deal. For today only (11/22 until 11:59 PM PT), the Grove Street Lana Satchel is discounted a whopping 88%, from $359 to $79. After today, that price pops back to a still respectable $129, so make your moves now! The whole Surprise Sale – including all the products featured – disappears on 12/2.
Grove Street Lana Satchel
Daily Deal ends at 11:59 PM PT, 11/22
