Mosquitos Now in Every Country in World Except This One
There is now only one place left in the world without mosquitoes, after three were found in previously unoccupied Iceland. It comes as rising temperatures around the world make their survival possible across more of the globe. Now, as Iceland falls, the Antarctic becomes the only place on Earth they haven’t yet reached. Natural Science Institute of Iceland entomologist Matthías Alfreðsson was sent the specimens by a member of the public, and he then identified them. “Three specimens of Culiseta annulata were found in Kiðafell, Kjós, two females and one male, he said. “They were all collected from wine ropes during wine roping aimed at attracting moths.” Iceland’s climate is warming four times faster than the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. It already has attractive habitats for mosquitoes, such as ponds and marshlands. According to The Guardian, scientists have long assumed that mosquitoes would be able to survive there due to its natural features. Now warmer temperatures mean they can. They aren’t alone. The newspaper reports fish like mackerel have been arriving around the island, despite being associated with warmer waters.