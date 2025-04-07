Politics

Surprise, Surprise. President Trump Says He Won Another Golf Tournament

The president confirmed the win to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump claimed to have won yet another golf tournament on Sunday—with the president spending all weekend on the course while global markets continue their downward spiral after the announcement of his controversial tariffs.

As he was headed back to Washington, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he “won” the Senior Club Championship in Jupiter, Florida, at his vey own golf club.

Asked how the president fared after he advanced to the Championship Round at the tournament on Sunday held at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Trump confirmed it was “very good, because I won.” He added: “It’s good to win. You heard I won, right?”

Trump boasted that his “handicap was very low.”

The 78-year-old posted video of himself golfing on Sunday to Truth Social, though it was unclear where or when the video was taken.

Donald Trump Golfing

The news was earlier posted to X by Laura Loomer, who said the president “tied with another member”–and the pair “shared the Championship title.”

Loomer accompanied the post with a photo of the president claiming the award.

The president has come under fire for spending his time golfing over the weekend as his sweeping global tariffs cause chaos in markets across the world. Trump arrived in Florida on Thursday for a a LIV Golf tournament event.

Trump is notorious for winning golf championships; in January, he won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International West Palm Beach, where, according to the Palm Beach Post, “nobody saw him play.” Then, in March, the president claims to have won the Golf Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County.

