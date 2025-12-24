The title of “hardest-working” royal goes to none other than King Charles III, 77, this year, ending a four-year winning streak for Princess Anne, 75. This, according to the Court Circular, which records the official outings of each working member of the British royal family. While the princess attended 478 engagements this year, making her one of the busiest royals, her brother, Charles, won out with 535 in total. He’d previously trailed his sister, who was busier last year with 457 engagements to King Charles’ 425. Earlier this month, King Charles announced that he would be scaling back his cancer treatments, telling constituents, “I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.” Another royal who battled cancer, Kate Middleton, 43, ranked tenth in engagements in 2025 by attending 68 this year, following her remission announcement in January. More immediate runners-up to Charles and Anne include Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who each attended 313 and 235 engagements. Queen Camilla, 78, attended 228.

