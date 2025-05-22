Surprising Show Knocks Joe Rogan From Top of YouTube Podcast Chart

Joe Rogan’s wildly popular podcast was once again dethroned on the charts, this time by a surprising contender.

The true crime sensation Rotten Mango soared past The Joe Rogan Experience on YouTube’s weekly ranking of top podcasts, just after it dropped four episodes covering the Diddy trial.

In Youtube’s inaugural podcast chart released last week, Rogan claimed the top spot while Rotten Mango ranked third. YouTube said its chart will be updated every Wednesday and “will include playlists that are designated as ‘podcasts’ by the creator in the upload process, and will not include playlists that contain only clips or Shorts.”

Rotten Mango’s episodes on Diddy, each one over an hour long, were based on firsthand coverage from the Manhattan courtroom by Stephanie Soo, the show’s host and viral TikToker.

The first episode in the series, titled “I Spent 8 Hours In A Courtroom w/ Diddy & This Is Everything He Did,” raked in 6.5 million views on YouTube. The second, “‘Is baby oil and lubricant a federal crime? NO’ - Diddy’s Defense | Day 1” garnered over 3.7 million views.

Though Rotten Mango only has a fraction of Joe Rogan’s nearly 20 million-strong following on YouTube, its popularity has skyrocketed thanks to a steadily growing interest in all things true crime.

YouTube’s podcast rankings for the week had two other true crime shows in the top 10, including 48 Hours in third place and Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber in fifth.

YouTube's podcast ranking for the week of May 12-18 was mostly a mix of true crime and conservative shows. YouTube

Still, like many other podcast charts, YouTube’s top 10 had a healthy dose of conservative shows.

Kill Tony, hosted by right-wing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe who made racist jokes at a Trump rally last year, sat in fourth place. The Shawn Ryan Show placed sixth and This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von landed ninth.

The MeidasTouch Podcast, an anti-Trump show that has repeatedly snatched the crown from Rogan in another podcast chart, came in seventh place for the past week.

YouTube began releasing its own podcast ranking last week to match similar charts regularly updated by its rivals, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

An October 2024 survey by Edison Research found that most podcast listeners tune in to their favorite shows on YouTube, followed by Spotify then Apple Podcasts.

Platforms benefit when new names emerge in the podcast scene, Edison Research senior vice president Melissa Kiesche earlier told The New York Times.

“They don’t want to see Joe Rogan at No. 1 every single week forever,” she said.