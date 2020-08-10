Historic Palace Dating Back to 1860 ‘Destroyed’ by Beirut Blast
TOTAL DESTRUCTION
A landmark, 160-year-old palace in Beirut that withstood two world wars and was the subject of 20 years of careful restoration after Lebanon’s 15-year civil war has been devastated anew by the massive explosion that destroyed large parts of the city last week. Beirut’s Sursock Palace is among many heritage buildings, traditional Lebanese homes, museums, and art galleries that have sustained damage in the enormous explosion that killed more than 160 people and leveled large parts of the city. Roderick Sursock, the palace owner, said: “In a split second, everything was destroyed again.” The blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port. An estimated 300,000 people have lost their homes and damage costs are being estimated at over $5 billion. Lebanese police fired tear gas to disperse rock-throwing protesters blocking a road near parliament in Beirut on Sunday in a second day of anti-government demonstrations triggered by the blast.