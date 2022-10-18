Surveillance Footage Shows Gabby Petito ‘Hours Before Murder’: Fox News
CHILLING
New surveillance video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at a Wyoming Whole Foods store in the hours leading up to her death. The footage, taken Aug. 27, 2021, the last day Petito was seen alive, shows the couple’s white van pulling into the parking lot at 2:11 p.m. According to Fox News Digital, which obtained the footage, Jackson police said Monday that they “recovered the surveillance video after Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11.” In one clip, Laundrie appears and grabs a hat from the back of the van, before Petito is seen from the passenger side, arms crossed, and the pair make their way into the store. They are inside for approximately 20 minutes where more security footage shows the couple, Laundrie with his hands in his pockets and wearing sunglasses, browsing the store. Petito places cheese in her tote bag at one point. They are seen returning to the van at 2:30 p.m., where they are inside for just over 20 minutes before they pull out onto Highway 89—which leads to the Bridger-Teton National Forest campsite, where Petito’s remains would be found close by roughly three weeks later.