WATCH: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Attackers Converge Before Sauna Confrontation
‘NOT IN OUR HOOD’
In the minutes before Tekashi 6ix9ine was jumped in the men’s locker room of a Florida gym on Tuesday night, the men who allegedly attacked him appeared to muster and head straight through the facility to confront the rapper, according to surveillance footage. The video, obtained by TMZ, shows one man inside the gym talking on his cell phone and looking out its front window. He then lets another man into the building, and they both proceed past the front desk. Another camera captures the pair, now joined by a third man, walking directly towards the locker room and sauna area, according to TMZ. A clip of the actual beating that circulated on social media after the incident was captioned: “King Shit. we caught 6ix9ine slipping fuck a rat ADR not in our hood.” Tekashi, whose testimony against the Nine Trey gang in 2019 sent two of its members to prison, remained hospitalized on Wednesday, his lawyer told the outlet.