Surveillance Tapes Lead to Arrest of 29-Year-Old for Bronx Synagogue Attacks: Police
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
Jordan Burnette, 29, has been arrested and charged with hate crimes for allegedly attacking at least four synagogues and Jewish centers in the the Riverdale community in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department. CNN reports that police identified the man through private surveillance tapes. Burnette was arrested Saturday on a traffic violation for riding his bicycle against traffic but because he did not have identification on him, he was taken into custody. Police then went back to where he was arrested and found a van with a broken windshield and were able to use surveillance footage from a private home to identify Burnette as the person who vandalized the van. The same footage showed him near the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale, where they then found religious prayer books strewn in the parking lot and an open shed that held bicycles.
“This particular individual has been linked to the multiple attacks and is going to be charged in the multiple attacks,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said. “Hopefully life will resume back to normal, and people will be able to worship without fear.”