Surveillance Video Shows Beating of GOP Canvasser
APOLITICAL?
A grainy video caught by a Hialeah resident’s surveillance camera captured the attack on “Cuban Confederate” Christopher Monzon, an allegedly former white supremacist who was out canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DeSantis on Oct. 23. On the tape, two men can be seen wailing on the political volunteer, throwing kicks and punches at Monzon. The victim then slinks to the ground, trapped between the assailants’ cars, before a couple of large dogs enter the picture, which Monzon claims were sicced on him. According to Rubio, the attack left Monzon with internal bleeding and a broken jaw. “All I want is for the truth about what happened to get out. And the truth is it was politically motivated,” Monzon told The Miami Herald at a Proud Boys rally. Javier Lopez, whose mother claims he is apolitical and has never voted, has plead not guilty. He’s charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jonathan Casanova has also been arrested in connection with the attack.