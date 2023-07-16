Survivalist Jail Escapee Nabbed After a Week on the Run

CHEAT SHEET
A murder suspect who made a daring escape from a prison in Pennsylvania and spent more than a week on the lam has been captured. Michael Burham, a survivalist, fled into the woods in Warren County after a couple, alerted by a barking dog, found him on their property and alerted police, CNN reported. Burham had escaped from a recreation yard on July 6 using tied-up bed sheets and exercise equipment. At the time, he was being held on rape and homicide charges after spending weeks as a fugitive. After his escape, police found stockpile bags in the woods, including ammunition.