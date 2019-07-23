CHEAT SHEET

    Lifetime to Air Jeffrey Epstein Doc, R. Kelly Follow-Up Series

    Marianne Dodson

    Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters

    Lifetime announced on Tuesday it will air a follow-up to the hit docuseries Surviving R. Kelly and a new docuseries titled Surviving Jeffrey Epstein. The former will be titled Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath, per The Hollywood Reporter. A+E Networks President of Programming Rob Sharenow said the Epstein series would showcase the billionaire’s predatory behavior that had been “hiding in plain sight.” Epstein was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors. The R. Kelly follow-up will be a four-hour documentary with new interviews from survivors, psychologists, and experts examining the case. Kelly is currently facing state and federal sex-crime charges.

