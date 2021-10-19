‘Survivor’ Contestant Stabbed Outside Los Angeles Pilates Class
SURVIVED
Survivor: Fiji contestant Michelle Yi’s morning pilates class turned to horror last week when a woman brutally attacked her outside the studio. People magazine reports that Yi, who teaches the class, went outside to deal with a “disheveled and agitated woman.” The woman attacked her with a metal baton and a knife. “She stabbed me in the left bicep,” said Yi, 37. “And then she hit me on the right hand with the baton.” Yi alleges her face was “split open” and “blood was everywhere.”
Yi got ahold of the police after some difficulty, but luckily the suspect was still at the scene. “The officers took her into custody and interviewed the victims and the witnesses,” said Rudy Flores, spokesperson for the Santa Monica Police Department. Police allege the woman had attacked two other people before Yi. They were also people of color, but it’s unclear whether the attacks were racially motivated.