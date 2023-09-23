Survivor of Aussie Poisoning Mystery Home From Hospital
AMAZING RECOVERY
Ian Wilkinson, 68, is home from the Austin Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, where The Daily Mail reports he’s spent weeks recovering from a poisonous beef wellington lunch. “This milestone marks a moment of immense relief and gratitude for Ian and the entire Wilkinson family,” the family said, adding that Wilkinson has made “significant progress.” On July 29, The U.S. Sun reports, Erin Patterson welcomed her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, along with Gail’s sister Heather and her husband—Ian—for lunch. All of the guests later died, while Wilkinson was left in a coma. In a written statement obtained by Australia’s the ABC, Erin Patterson reportedly denied wrongdoing and said she’d eaten a portion of the lunch herself. She said the mushrooms came from a supermarket and an Asian grocery store in Melbourne and that she, too, was hospitalized after the lunch with stomach pain and diarrhea and received a “liver protective drug.”