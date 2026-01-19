Survivors Share Disturbing Details of Train Crash That Left 39 Dead: ‘Like an Earthquake’

At least 39 people were killed Sunday after a high-speed train bound for Madrid derailed and slammed into an oncoming train in southern Spain. Salvador Jiménez, a Spanish journalist who was on board one of the trains, said the collision “felt like an earthquake.” Andalusian regional president Juanma Moreno said the force of the crash was so intense that bodies were found “hundreds of meters from the impact.” Rafael Ángel Moreno, the mayor of the nearby town of Adamuz, described the crash scene as “utter chaos.” Some survivors were rushed away from the area, and footage showed others climbing out of smashed windows. One survivor said “there was nothing” she could do as she saw people dying at the scene while evacuating. “I saw a lot of dead bodies,” Gonzalo Sánchez Aguilar, who was driving near the scene when the collision occurred and stopped to help with the evacuation, told news outlets. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez promised a “thorough and absolutely transparent” investigation into the crash and declared three days of mourning in the country.