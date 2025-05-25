Cheat Sheet
1

Pioneering Feminist Author and Activist Dies at 90

TRAILBLAZER
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.25.25 5:41PM EDT 
Susan Brownmiller has passed away at 90.
Susan Brownmiller has passed away at 90. Denver Post via Getty Images

American feminist journalist, activist, and author Susan Brownmiller passed away on Saturday at 90. Author Alix Kates Shulman, a close friend of Brownmiller’s, said that she died in a hospital in the Bronx due to complications from a long-standing illness. Born in Brooklyn and educated at Cornell, Brownmiller returned to New York City with what she once described as a “very mistaken ambition” to become a Broadway actor before redirecting her focus toward activism. She was best known for her controversial 1975 book Against Our Will, which helped define rape as a crime and not an act of passion. At the time, in a New York Times Book Review, lawyer Mary Ellen Gale called the book “the most rigorous and provocative piece of scholarship that has yet emerged from the feminist movement.” Yet Brownmiller’s tome was also criticized by people both on the left and the right, with many calling it “anti-man.” Prominent academic and activist Angela Davis said that Brownmiller’s book was “pervaded with racist ideas,” in particular a chapter in which she condemned Emmett Till’s death, while also claiming he was at fault. Emily Jane Goodman, a retired New York State Supreme Court justice and friend of Brownmiller’s, said that she “was an active feminist, she was not one to just agree with the popular issue of the day.”

Read it at The New York Times

2
Lilo, Stitch, and Tom Cruise Make Memorial Day Box Office History
ONWARDS AND UPWARDS
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.25.25 5:10PM EDT 
Lilo & Stitch
Disney

Thanks to the combined efforts of Tom Cruise and a blue alien, the box office has just celebrated its biggest Memorial Day weekend ever. Coming in at first place is Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which collected $145.5 million domestically between Friday and Sunday and is expected to jump up to $183 million through Memorial Day. Lilo & Stitch also soared internationally with its four-day global estimate tallying up to a whopping $341.7 million, making it the third biggest debut for a Disney live-action adaptation, just behind Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King (not adjusted for inflation). The film’s commercial success posits an optimistic turn of events for Disney, whose last live-action adaptation, Snow White, flatlined at a worldwide total of $205 million. Beyond the Mouse House, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning also triumphed in second place, earning $63 million domestically between Friday and Sunday. The film is expected to reach $77 million through Monday. It has also impressed globally with its worldwide total slated to reach $200 million across its four-day opening. Final Destination Blood Lines, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners also rounded out the top five with Ryan Coogler’s trailblazing Southern Gothic horror film grossing $336 million globally since its release in April.

Read it at Variety

3
Mexican Singer Cancels on 50,000 Fans After US Visa Revoked
BUZZKILL
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.25.25 3:47PM EDT 
Published 05.25.25 3:45PM EDT 
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 24: Singer Julion Alvarez attends during a press conference for the new production 'De Hoy En Adelante, Que Te Vaya Bien' at Hotel Presidente Intercontinental on November 24, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Julión Álvarez was to perform before 50,000 fans in Texas before his visa was revoked. Medios y Media/Getty Images

A popular Mexican singer had to cancel his concert for 50,000 fans in Texas after his U.S. visa was revoked. Julión Álvarez apologized to his Arlington fans in a video message posted on Instagram. “We don’t have the ability to come to the US and fulfill our commitment to you,” said Álvarez, who has been nominated for numerous Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. “The event will be postponed, until we hear what comes next.” Álvarez shared that he was not given a reason for the visa cancellation, and CNN reported that a Department of State spokesperson declined to comment on Álvarez’s case. The Guardian reported that this is the second time the state department has blocked a Mexican band from entering the country. In April, Los Alegres del Barranco had its members’ visas revoked after it projected an image of drug lord Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” onscreen during a concert. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced El Mencho’s son to life in prison earlier this year for helping run the cartel.

Read it at Instagram

4
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Reveals What He Loved Most About Filming Reboot
SWEET REUNIONS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.25.25 3:27PM EDT 
Bryan Cranston will be reprising his role of Hal in the "Malcolm in the Middle" reboot.
Bryan Cranston will be reprising his role of Hal in the "Malcolm in the Middle" reboot. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston said that his favorite part of filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot was reconnecting with his old character. Cranston, 69, is reprising the role of Malcolm’s dad, Hal, in the upcoming four-episode miniseries reboot. He told People that he “missed” the “lovable” Hal. “Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding—I missed him,” Cranston said. “It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, lovable man. He’s really a lovable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together.” Most of the original Wilkerson family is reuniting in the new miniseries, from Malcom, played by Frankie Muniz, to his mom Lois, played by Jane Kaczmarek, and his brothers Francis and Reese, played by Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, respectively. Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and centered around Malcom’s family. The reboot will focus on Malcolm and his daughter as they attend his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party. Filming finished in May, but Disney+ has yet to announce a release date. Cranston currently also appears in Seth Rogen‘s satirical comedy show The Studio as a recurring guest on Apple TV+.

Read it at People

5
Trump Posts Crazy Goose Attack: ‘Golf is Dangerous’
DON'T SAY 'BIRDIE'
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 05.25.25 3:35PM EDT 
Published 05.25.25 2:49PM EDT 
Donald Trump looks out into the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports on October 09, 2024 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took time out of a weekend otherwise spent lecturing West Point grads about the perils of trophy wives and launching merciless attacks against Harvard University to post an image to social media of a golfer friend being gnashed in the genitals by a goose. “I always said golf can be a dangerous sport! My friend being bit at Bedminster,” he wrote in the caption to a Truth Social post Sunday. Aside from the threat of injury-by-barnyard-animal, Trump’s golf habit has been a source of concern going back to the earliest days of his first term given how often his ad-hoc trips to the course have left secret security personnel scrambling to ensure the area is safe. Trump survived an attempt on his life at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024—two months after a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump has racked up an eye-watering tab golfing on presidential time and at the taxpayer’s expense, which between Jan. 20 and the end of March alone stood at roughly $26 million, according to Penn Live.

A golfer is seen being attacked in the genitals by a goose on Trump's golf course in Bedminster.
Truth Social/Truth Social

6
James Bond Actress Was ‘Punched in the Face’ for Her Phone
SNATCH
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.25.25 12:01PM EDT 
Published 05.25.25 11:46AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Rosamund Pike attends the "Hallow Road" UK Special Screening at the Curzon Soho on April 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Rosamund Pike said she was on the phone with her mother when the incident happened. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Die Another Day actress Rosamund Pike said she was in London when she was “punched in the face for her phone” in a harrowing robbery she called “15 minutes of hell.” In an interview with Magic Radio, Pike recounted that she was on the phone with her mother during the 2006 incident. Her assailant was a “kid on a bicycle,” and she was left bruised and “angry” following the ordeal but is thankful things did not turn out worse. According to Pike, the experience was most traumatizing for her mother. “All she heard was me scream, or yelp, and then a thud. Then the phone went dead,” explained Pike, who said she walked to a nearby pub to call and tell her mother what happened. Pike was joined in the interview by co-star Matthew Rhys to promote their new psychological thriller, Hallow Road, which follows two parents, played by Pike and Rhys, respectively, in the throes of crisis after their daughter has a car accident. “That’s kind of what our film is about,” Rhys said about Pike’s experience. “A dark tale,” Pike added.

Read it at Magic Radio

7
Family Bids Farewell to Jeffrey Epstein Survivor
LAID TO REST
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.25.25 10:38AM EDT 
Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre. New York Daily News/TNS

One of the most tireless fighters in the crusade to bring alleged pedophile and sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to justice has been laid to rest in Australia. Virginia Giuffre was 41 years old when she is believed to have taken her own life last month at the family farm in Neergabby, north of Perth, Australia. She became a household name around the world thanks in part to the release of a photo of her standing beside British Prince Andrew, to whom she claimed to have been trafficked by Epstein and his confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, in the early 2000s. Her funeral, which was not advertised to the public, was a small family affair held sometime over the past few days. “She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit,” her family said in a statement. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.” Giuffre’s death, which came as she was facing charges for violating a restraining order taken out by her estranged husband Robert Giuffre, followed a car crash she claimed in a cryptic Instagram post had left her with just “four days to live.” She is survived by her three children: Christian, Emily, and Noah.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Virginia Giuffre claimed to have been trafficked to Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s. Virginia Roberts Giuffre/Fair Use

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at The West Australian

8
Man Restrained After Attempt to Open Airplane Door Mid-Air
FLIGHT RISK
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.25.25 9:30AM EDT 
OSAKA, JAPAN - 2023/07/06: An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Airbus 321 taking off from Osaka Kansai. All Nippon Airways, headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, is a prominent Japanese airline. ANA provides air travel services to various domestic and international destinations, boasting a workforce of over 20,000 employees. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo to Houston was diverted. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

A man was restrained by other passengers on an All Nippon Airways flight NH114 after reportedly trying to open the emergency exit door mid-air. Click2Houston reported that a Houston-bound flight from Tokyo was diverted to Seattle on Saturday morning when the man appeared to be in distress and “crawled over” other passengers to reach the door. “He got up in a hurry, and I just assumed he was sick,” one passenger said. With quick action, the passengers were able to bring the man under control until a safe landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 4:19 a.m. Authorities were waiting for the man upon arrival, and he was taken to a local hospital via EMS. The passengers had around four hours left in their trip. In a statement, the airline revealed that another passenger “became unruly” while on the tarmac in Seattle and was removed. “The flight to Houston continued without incident,” the airline said.

9
‘My Daughter Saved My Life’: Comedian’s Cancer Discovered After Tragedy
A LAST GIFT
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 05.25.25 4:06AM EDT 
Published 05.24.25 9:03PM EDT 
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Sidney Raz attends Instagram's Night Out With Latto Event at Rumba Room Live on June 24, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Status PR)
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Sidney Raz attends Instagram's Night Out With Latto Event at Rumba Room Live on June 24, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Status PR) Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Status PR

Sidney Raz, known for his viral “Life Hacks” videos that have earned him 4.5 million followers on TikTok, has revealed he has early-stage stomach cancer—which was only caught because doctors investigated the stillbirth of his daughter. In March, the 36-year-old shared that his daughter had died due to a rare brain condition. That awful news led Raz and his wife to undergo genetic testing. They discovered a cancer-linked mutation in the CTNNA1 gene—the same one found in his daughter. Though he was entirely symptom-free, Raz underwent an endoscopy and doctors discovered the cancer early enough to intervene. “It was literally just my daughter’s DNA that saved my life,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. He’s now scheduled to have his stomach removed in July. Surgeons will reroute his digestive system by connecting his esophagus directly to his intestines. Stomach cancer is often diagnosed late because early symptoms can be vague or nonexistent. The American Cancer Society predicts that more than 30,000 cases will be diagnosed in 2025, with nearly 11,000 deaths. Raz is urging others to consider genetic testing, specifically for the CTNNA1 and CDH1 mutations, which are known to raise the risk of the illness.

Read it at New York Post

10
Trader Joe’s Cashes in on Viral Dubai Chocolate Trend
SWEET TREATS
Catherine Bouris
Updated 05.25.25 4:10AM EDT 
Published 05.24.25 10:37PM EDT 
Dubai chocolate bar
Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto

Trader Joe’s is finally joining the viral Dubai chocolate craze that has swept social media in recent months, an employee recently revealed in a TikTok. If that weren’t enough, the supermarket chain will be selling its own version of the astonishingly popular chocolate bars for just $3.99. A spokesperson for Trader Joe’s told The Independent that the bars will be available this week, although exact release dates will vary based on location. While most Dubai chocolate products use milk chocolate, the Trader Joe’s version, made by Patislove, will use dark chocolate. Dubai chocolate bars, stuffed with pistachio cream and kataifi, which is a type of shredded filo dough, were first created in Dubai by chocolatier Sarah Hamouda. The treat went viral thanks to videos posted to TikTok in late 2023. Since then, companies all over the world have begun selling their own versions of Dubai chocolate, with brands as big as Lindt joining in on the craze.

Read it at The Independent

